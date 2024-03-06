Qatarenergy Acquires Shares Exploring Block West Of South African Coast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 6 (KUNA) -- QatarEnergy Company announced on Wednesday the acquisition of shares in exploration of Block 3B/4B off the western coast of South Africa.

QatarEnergy revealed in the statement that along with TotalEnergies, they have signed an agreement with Africa Oil Corporation, Ricocure, and Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas to acquire the block.

Following the agreement, QatarEnergy will hold a 24 percent interest share in Block 3B/4B, TotalEnergies will be the operator and hold 33 percent in shares, while the rest will be held by existing license holders, Africa Oil Corporation (17 percent), Ricocure (19.75 percent) and Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (6.25 percent).

The Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, Saad Al-Kaabi stated that acquiring exploration Block 3B/4B enhances their presence in the prolific Orange Basin.

Al-Kaabi also expressed his pleasure on partnering with TotalEnergies, and looking forward to working together with them and the relevant government entities in South Africa.

According to the statement, Block 3B/4B covers an area of more than 17,500 square kilometers within the Orange Basin offshore the western coast of South Africa in water depths ranging between 300 and 2,000 meters. (end)

sss













MENAFN06032024000071011013ID1107943286