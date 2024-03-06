Australia-ASEAN Summit Calls For Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 (KUNA) -- The special summit between Australia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Wednesday called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The final communique of the summit, which lasted three days in Melbourne, expressed worries about the dangerous humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip.

The communique said, "We condemn attacks against all civilians and civilian infrastructure, leading to further deterioration of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza including restricted access to food, water, and other basic needs. We urge for an immediate and durable humanitarian ceasefire." "We support the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the execution of its mandate and the UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza to discharge her task effectively and efficiently, and to begin the work on post conflict reconstruction." On a different issue, it discussed the necessity to implement rules and regulations in the Pacific-Indian oceans region, adding in the same regard, that the South China Sea region must be a stable and peaceful.

The communique added that all countries were encouraged to avoid any unilateral measures that endanger peace, security and stability in the region, warning against actions that "threatened peace" in the South China Sea, as Beijing's actions raise growing concern in the region. (end) aab

