UN Official Praises Role Of Kuwaiti Women In Building Societies

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 6 (KUNA) -- Deputy Secretary General of the UN and Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Group Amina Mohammad praised the role of Kuwaiti women in building societies and advancing the development progress.

This came in speech at a dinner banquet on Tuesday with a group of Kuwaiti women leaders on the occasion of the country's national day.

She stated that her visit was an opportunity to enhance dialogue and cooperation between senior UN officials and influential Kuwaiti women in their industries, expressing her aspiration in strengthening their relation with Kuwait.

She also expressed her appreciation to the State of Kuwait on their continuous commitment in supporting and empowering women.

For her part, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Human Rights Affairs, Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah said that the government's plan for this year emanates from Kuwait 2035 Vision, which firmly believes in equal rights, affirming that the Constitution of Kuwait stipulates principles of equality, justice and full observance of human rights.

Al-Sabah stated that Kuwait's commitment to human rights reflects on the history of the country in fighting for humanitarian issues and their participation in the UN Human Rights Council.

She expressed her happiness in hosting distinguished women leaders in the fields of economics, investments, banking, educational, social and other sectors. (end)

