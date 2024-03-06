Kuwait Deputy PM, Italian Defense Min. Discuss Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 6 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, received on Wednesday Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, discussing ways to enhance strategic cooperation.
In a statement, the Ministry of Defense said that the meeting also discussed issues of common interests in addition to the current developments in the regional and international arenas.
The meeting was attended by Chief of the General Staff of the Kuwait Army Maj. Gen. Bander Al-Muzain, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Mishal Al-Sabah, Italian Ambassador to the country Lorenzo Morini and number of senior officers on both sides. (end)
