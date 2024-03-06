UPES Releases Music Video Aaj Ki Rani With Daler Mehndi As Lead Singer

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 06 March 2024: Marking International Womenâ€TMs Day, UPES released a soulful music video inspired by the legend of â€ ̃Jhansi Ki Raniâ€TM. Sung by the inimitable Daler Mehndi, the video titled â€ ̃Aaj Ki Raniâ€TM is an artistic and musical expression of womenâ€TMs empowerment and celebrates the strength and grit of Indiaâ€TMs modern women. The lyrics have been penned by Dr. Sharad Mehra, Chairman, Hydrocarbons Education Research Society (HERS), and the music is by Nishant Ramteke.



â€œIt is such an honour to sing this song as it celebrates womenâ€TMs empowerment in the true sense of the term. I am certain that the musical video will inspire women to be fearless, empowered and lead their lives with pride. When UPES approached me for this interesting collaboration, the intention, and energetic lyrics of the song inspired me to take this up. With a beautiful mix of old and new, I believe UPES has pushed boundaries and created something that will win the hearts of women across the spectrum,â€ said Daler Mehndi.



â€œI have always believed that women have the capacity to become whatever they choose to be. Their aspirations cannot be confined or defined by narrow age-old stereotypes. They are the empresses of their destiny. In 'Jhansi Ki Rani,' the word 'Mardani' is used as a refrain. But if we see it in todayâ€TMs context, the question arises â€“ why should a woman fight like a man? Her strength surpasses that of any man. Even in the way we use language, we can demonstrate gender neutrality and inclusivity. The song serves as a rallying cry for women everywhere, asserting their rightful place as leaders, innovators, and agents of change,â€ added Dr. Sharad Mehra, Chairman, Hydrocarbons Education Research Society (HERS).

The video is available on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, and Instagram.



Aaj Ki Rani epitomises the essence of womanhood, magnificently portraying the myriad inspiring roles women effortlessly embrace with strength and compassion. Moreover, through its flagship program â€ ̃Shaktiâ€TM, UPES has been empowering women from the â€ ̃classroom to the boardroomâ€TM. Under Shakti, several girls have benefitted from scholarships, leadership training and mentorship at the university. The initiative is changing hearts and minds across the country and inspiring multitudes to be a part of this growth story.



