Ukrainian PM, Ex-Finnish PM Discuss Cooperation In Seizure Of Frozen Russian Assets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, a strategic councilor at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, have discussed cooperation in the confiscation of frozen Russian assets.

Shmyhal reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.

"A meaningful meeting with Sanna Marin, a strategic councilor at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change. We discussed cooperation in the confiscation of frozen Russian assets. This is a priority issue for the government, on which we are working together with our partners," Shmyhal said.

He thanked the Tony Blair Institute for its assistance in promoting humanitarian demining projects.

"We are making every effort to attract as many manufacturers of demining equipment as possible. We are creating our own production facilities. Together with our partners, we are attracting investments into the Ukrainian economy. We are creating opportunities for businesses. I talked about priorities in this area," Shmyhal said.

Both parties also discussed the promotion of European integration of Ukraine. Shmyhal thanked Marin for her solidarity and support.