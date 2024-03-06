Air Defense Forces Shoot Down Russian Reconnaissance Drone In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the East Air Command destroyed a reconnaissance drone of the Russian invaders in the sky over the Kharkiv region.
The command reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"One enemy UAV of the Orlan-10 type was destroyed in the Kharkiv region," the statement reads.
As reported, on the night of March 6, Russians attacked the village of Martove, Kharkiv region, with attack drones. The building of an educational institution was hit.
