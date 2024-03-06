Situation On Border With Belarus Under Control - Demchenko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation on the border with Belarus is unchanged, no movement of equipment or personnel has been recorded.

This was reported by Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center.

"At the moment, Russia does not have sufficient forces on the territory of Belarus to perform any actions against Ukraine in this direction," Demchenko said.

According to him, the border guards have not observed any movement of equipment or personnel near the border. Intelligence is monitoring the situation in Belarus, and if any steps are taken to build up Russia's forces, additional decisions will be made in this direction, the spokesman added.

As reported, the demarcation line on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border is currently protected by defensive structures and equipped with minefields.