Enemy Shells Korabelnyi District Of Kherson, Woman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. A private house was hit, and a woman was injured.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, posted a video on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"The children miraculously survived. Because the house is damaged by debris. And the yard is just armageddon," Prokudin wrote.

According to him, in the afternoon, the occupants shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. A 45-year-old woman was injured in her own yard. She has a leg injury.

Shelling ofregion: 10 multi-storey buildings damaged, two civilians wounded

According to Prokudin, children's toys are covered with glass - this is how the house that came under enemy fire looks like now.

As reported, the Russians attacked a residential building in Beryslav from a drone, a couple was injured.