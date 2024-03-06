UNICEF: Achievements Made In Protection Of Children's Rights In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov

On March 6, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with the head of the UNICEF representative office in Azerbaijan, Saja Faruq Abdullah, Azernews reports, citing the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Parliament).

Sahiba Gafarova, who congratulated the guest on the start of his work in Azerbaijan, expressed her belief that her work will contribute to the strengthening of cooperation between UNICEF and Azerbaijan.

It was noted that after becoming a member of the UN, Azerbaijan has established active cooperative relations with various institutions of the organization. Currently, there are good cooperative relations between this organisation and various institutions in Azerbaijan, including the Milli Majlis.

Gafarova informed the guest about the activities of the Milli Majlis in the field of legislation on women, family, and children issues.

It was reported that 35 laws related to children were adopted in the Milli Majlis, amendments and changes were made to more than 100 laws.

The representative of UNICEF was also informed about the changes to the Law "On Domestic Violence".

The guest was also informed about the work done in the territories freed from occupation, the danger caused by mines planted by Armenia, and the return of IDPs.

At the same time, the issues of cooperation between the Parliament of Azerbaijan and UNICEF were considered at the meeting. It was noted that the Parliament of Azerbaijan implemented some measures together with UNICEF. A mutual intention was expressed to continue cooperation in this direction in the coming period as well.

Saja Faruq Abdullah congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of its selection to host the COP29. She said that this decision means a high-level recognition of the achievements of Azerbaijan in the mentioned field.

She said that important achievements have been made in the protection of children's rights in Azerbaijan. These are also in line with the Sustainable Development Goals. The guest also pointed out that UNICEF intends to continue cooperation with Azerbaijan in the direction of further development of children's rights.

At the meeting, opinions were exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.