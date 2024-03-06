UNICEF: Achievements Made In Protection Of Children's Rights In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On March 6, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with
the head of the UNICEF representative office in Azerbaijan, Saja
Faruq Abdullah, Azernews reports, citing the Press
and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis
(Parliament).
Sahiba Gafarova, who congratulated the guest on the start of his
work in Azerbaijan, expressed her belief that her work will
contribute to the strengthening of cooperation between UNICEF and
Azerbaijan.
It was noted that after becoming a member of the UN, Azerbaijan
has established active cooperative relations with various
institutions of the organization. Currently, there are good
cooperative relations between this organisation and various
institutions in Azerbaijan, including the Milli Majlis.
Gafarova informed the guest about the activities of the Milli
Majlis in the field of legislation on women, family, and children
issues.
It was reported that 35 laws related to children were adopted in
the Milli Majlis, amendments and changes were made to more than 100
laws.
The representative of UNICEF was also informed about the changes
to the Law "On Domestic Violence".
The guest was also informed about the work done in the
territories freed from occupation, the danger caused by mines
planted by Armenia, and the return of IDPs.
At the same time, the issues of cooperation between the
Parliament of Azerbaijan and UNICEF were considered at the meeting.
It was noted that the Parliament of Azerbaijan implemented some
measures together with UNICEF. A mutual intention was expressed to
continue cooperation in this direction in the coming period as
well.
Saja Faruq Abdullah congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of
its selection to host the COP29. She said that this decision means
a high-level recognition of the achievements of Azerbaijan in the
mentioned field.
She said that important achievements have been made in the
protection of children's rights in Azerbaijan. These are also in
line with the Sustainable Development Goals. The guest also pointed
out that UNICEF intends to continue cooperation with Azerbaijan in
the direction of further development of children's rights.
At the meeting, opinions were exchanged on other issues of
mutual interest.
