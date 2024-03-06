32 Candidates On 3Rd Day Of Candidacy For '24 National Assembly Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 6 (KUNA) -- Today, Wednesday, marked the third day that applications for the 2024 National Assembly election which are set on April 4 were accepted by the Ministry of Interior's Electoral Affairs Department from 32 male and female candidates.
The total number of candidates since the opening day on March 4 is 102 candidates, 99 of which are male, three are female.
The first constituency has nine candidates; Osama Zaid Al-Zaid, Jarrah Ali Noor, Sultan Mohammad Al-Ajmi, Abdulsamad Mustafa Zahid, Abdulaziz Youssef Arhama, Ali Hussain Jafar, Ali Hussain Mohammad, Ali Abdurrahman Al-Kanderi and Fahad Abdullah Mezel.
The second constituency has six candidates, Ahmad Mohammad Al-Hamad, Bader Nashmi Al-Enez, Bashar Kathem Ali, Falah Dhahi Al-Hajri, Fahd Abdulaziz Al-Masoud and Moussa Ashour Al-Majedi).
The third constituency has four candidates, Jenan Mehsen Ramadan, Khaled Jumaa Al-Yasin - Abdulaziz Saud Al-Furaij and Abdulaziz Tariq Al-Saqobi.
The fourth constituency has 5 candidates; Buraikan Al-Sulaimani, Bakr Badi Al-Rashidi, Eid Al-Mutairi, Faisal Karam and Muath Al-Duailah.
The fifth constituency has eight candidates; Jaber Al-Muhaibli, Hamdan Al-Hamdan, Khaled Al-Mutairi, Saud Al-Hajri, Abdullah Al-Kanderi, Abdulhadi Al-Ajmi, Mohammad Al-Huailah and Hani Shams.
The Electoral Affairs Department will be accepting candidacy applications until March 13. (end)
