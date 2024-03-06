Malaysia’S Renewed Vision For High-Speed Rail To Singapore

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Malaysia launches high-speed rail linking Kuala Lumpur to Singapore, aiming to shorten travel time between the cities.



Initiated under Najib Razak's leadership and halted in 2021 over financial issues, the project is back, now seeking private sector involvement.



The proposal, which could reduce travel times to just 90 minutes, has attracted bids from global and local players, signaling strong interest.



Under Anwar Ibrahim's guidance, Malaysia looks to revitalize the project without state funds, focusing on private investment.



This approach reflects the country's fiscal prudence and its commitment to enhancing infrastructure.







The potential for extending the rail to Johor hinges on Singapore's participation, showcasing adaptability in project planning.



Singapore's readiness to consider new proposals offers a fresh opportunity for collaboration, crucial for the rail's success and regional growth.



This project is part of a broader Southeast Asian trend toward high-speed rail , as seen in Indonesia's Jakarta-Bandung line.



Malaysia pushes for infrastructure modernization and economic ties enhancement, despite financial challenges and a $25 billion cost.

