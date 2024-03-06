INS Jatayu To Enhance Navy's Action Against Piracy In Western Arabian Sea

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) The Indian Navy commissioned the INS Jatayu at Minicoy, a strategically important island in Lakshadweep, on Wednesday.

The Navy said that it is another step towards the force's efforts to incrementally augment security infrastructure at the strategically important islands.

The base will enhance the Navy's operational reach and facilitate its operational efforts towards anti-piracy and anti-narcotics operations in the Western Arabian Sea.

This is the second naval base in Lakshadweep after INS Dweeprakshak in Kavaratti. The move will extend the Navy's operational surveillance, reach and sustenance, besides augmenting capacity building. It will also boost the comprehensive development of the island territories.

According to the Navy, it will also augment the force's capability as the first responder in the region and augment connectivity with the mainland. The establishment of a naval base is in line with the government of India's focus on the comprehensive development of islands.

The Naval Detachment Minicoy was set up in early 1980s under the operational command of the Naval Officer-in-Charge (Lakshadweep). Minicoy is the southern most island of Lakshadweep, which straddles the vital Sea Lines of Communications (SLOCs).

Basing of an independent naval unit with requisite infrastructure and resources will enhance the overall operational capability of the Navy in the islands, an official said.

With the commissioning of INS Jatayu, the Indian Navy will strengthen its foothold in the Lakshadweep islands. It will also usher in a new era of capacity building and comprehensive development of the island territories.