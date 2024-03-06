New Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Opts To Go Back To Being Head Constable

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) A Delhi Police Head Constable, who had cleared the exam for a Sub-Inspector's post, has chosen to go back to his earlier, lower rank.

The Delhi Police has accepted the unprecedented request.

“Whereas SI Neeraj Kumar was appointed in Delhi Police as Head Constable (AWO) on July 5, 2016 and confirmed in the rank of HC (AWO) w.e.f. July 5, 2018. Consequent to his selection to the post of SI in the pay scale of Level-6, he was relieved from the Communication Unit on February 16, 2024 with the direction to join Delhi Police Academy on February 19, 2024 for his basic training," read the order by Delhi Police Academy's Deputy Director Jitendra Mani.

However, Neeraj Kumar then requested that he be allowed to re-join/revert to his previous post under the provisions of FR-13, and the order said that he has been allowed to do so, with immediate effect.

“He will deposit all the Government belongings in his possession issued from the Delhi Police Academy before his departure and clear all dues. He will make his departure in the Daily Diary in Delhi Police Academy/JK, New Delhi," the order said.