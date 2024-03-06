Paris Olympics: India To Start Men’S Hockey Campaign Against New Zealand

(MENAFN- IANS) Lausanne (Switzerland), March 6 (IANS) The Indian men's hockey team is scheduled to start their Paris Olympics 2024 campaign against New Zealand on July 27.

At a ceremony earlier on Wednesday, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, as well as FIH president Tayyab Ikram, announced the schedule at the Olympic House in Lausanne.

The clash against New Zealand holds particular significance for India, as it marks a chance for redemption following their heartbreaking loss in the penalty shootout at the 2023 Hockey World Cup after drawing 3-3 in regulation time.

The hockey competition in Paris is scheduled from July 27 to August 9 and will be played in the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.

India, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists, is in Pool B and will next take on Argentina on July 29, Ireland on July 30, Belgium on August 1, and Australia on August 2.

With Pool A boasting powerhouse teams like the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany, the competition promises to be fierce from start to finish.