Asia Mostly Rises

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific markets reversed early declines to mostly rise Wednesday, with Hong Kong stocks leading gains in the region.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index lost 6.85 points to 40,090.78.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index regained 275.45 points, or 1.7%, to 16,438.09.

Taiwan's index leaped, with shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company trading close to the flatline.

Shares of Samsung Electronics fell 1.1%.

Australia's index nosed ahead, as the country's economy grew more than expected in the fourth quarter, with gross domestic product up 1.5% year on year, compared with the 1.4% rise estimated in a Reuters poll.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 dipped 14.46 points, or 0.4%, to 3,551.05.

The news arrives after China's CSI 300 index hit over three-month highs Tuesday after the country set its economic growth target at“around 5%” for 2024 during its“Two Sessions” meeting.

In other markets

In Korea, the Kospi index subtracted 7.91 points, or 0.3%, to 2,641.49.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index surged 112.53 points, or 0.6%, to 19,499.45.

Singapore's Straits Times Index recovered 29.04 points, or 0.9%, to 3,136.14.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 climbed 42.89 points, or 0.4%, to 11,795.91.

In Australia, the ASX 200 regained 9.34 points, or 0.1%, to 7,733.54.











