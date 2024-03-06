Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attends and patronizes the inauguration ceremony of Abdullah Al-Salem University (AASU) at late Sheikh Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's Theater in Shuwaikh.

TOKYO -- The architectural design and exhibition of the Kuwaiti Pavilion at the 2025 World Expo hosted by the Japanese city of Osaka is unveiled at a ceremony in Tokyo, highlighting the details of the ambitious project.

CAIRO -- The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) raises the overnight deposit rate, overnight lending rates, and the main operation rate by 600 basis points to reach 27.25 percent, 28.25 percent, and 27.75 percent, respectively.

WASHINGTON -- US president Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump both win the "Super Tuesday"" election, which is the most significant day in the United States for presidential primaries. (end) mt