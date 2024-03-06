Renowned Economist Muzzammil Aslam Appointed Advisor In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a significant development, Muzzammil Aslam, a distinguished economist hailing from Karachi, has been appointed as an advisor in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Born on May 21, 1977, Aslam brings over two decades of expertise in the field of economics, having held leadership positions in various private institutions. His extensive knowledge extends to both national and international economies, making him a valuable addition to the KP advisory team.

Joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf in 2021, Aslam took on the role of spokesperson for financial affairs and has been diligently fulfilling this responsibility. Holding an MSc in Economics from the University of Bath (UK) and additional degrees, including an MAS and a Master's in Public Administration from Karachi University, Aslam's educational background complements his practical experience.

Sources indicate that Aslam is expected to assume the role of advisor to the treasury in KP, with a focus on enhancing the province's financial management.

In a conversation with TNN, Aslam expressed his readiness to take on this crucial responsibility, emphasizing his commitment to efficiently manage KP's financial affairs and work towards the province's best interests. He anticipates arriving in Peshawar shortly to officially commence his duties.