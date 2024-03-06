President Of The Republic Of Tunisia Kais Saied Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kais Saied, President of the Republic of Tunisia sent a
congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Mr. President,
On the occasion of your re-election as President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, I would like to extend to Your Excellency, on my own
behalf and on behalf of the Tunisian people, my sincerest
expressions of congratulations and best wishes of good health and
happiness, wishing you every success and blessing in your high
functions.
I would also like to take this opportunity to express our firm
determination to continue working together to strengthen the bonds
of brotherhood and foster the existing cooperation relations
between our two countries for the good of our two brotherly
peoples.
Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of our highest
consideration and respect.
Kais Saied
President of the Republic of Tunisia"
MENAFN06032024000195011045ID1107942908
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.