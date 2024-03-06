Western Azerbaijan Community Expresses Concern Over Growing Armenia-Greece Military Ties

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Western Azerbaijan Community has expressed serious concern
over the recent visit of Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias to
Armenia and the overall military relations between the two
countries, Azernews reports.
"According to the disseminated information, an agreement was
reached during the visit on increasing the Greek side's military
support for Armenia, including its participation in managing the
Armenian army. Additionally, Minister Dendias talked about efforts
to establish a quadrilateral format of military cooperation between
Greece, Armenia, France, and India.
The rapid arming of Armenia with the support of France, India,
and Greece, the involvement of France and Greece in managing the
Armenian army, and the plans to establish a quadrilateral format of
military cooperation are of serious concern.
Regarding the intention to create a quadrilateral format of
military cooperation between Greece, Armenia, France, and India, we
note that such a format of cooperation between states not located
in the same region contradicts the UN Charter and international
law. Through such steps, France, India, and Greece are encouraging
Armenia to launch another military aggression against
Azerbaijan.
''The Western Azerbaijan Community demands from the Armenian
government not to engage in adventurous behaviour, to stop its
militaristic policy, to create conditions for the return of
Azerbaijanis banished from Armenia, and to embark on the path of
establishing peace with Azerbaijan," the statement of the community
reads.
