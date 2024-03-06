One Killed, Four Wounded As Russians Shell Borova In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have struck the village of Borova in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, killing one person and wounding four others, three of them children.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers hit Borova in the Izium district. Due to the shelling, a fire broke out on the territory of a house. A car, garage, and outbuildings were destroyed. According to preliminary data, a 70-year-old civilian man was killed. Four people were injured, including three children," Suniehubov wrote.

According to him, a woman was rescued from the rubble and sent to the hospital. The consequences of the attack are being eliminated.

Russian forces this morning attacked the village of Netailove in the Donetsk region, killing a 63-year-old woman.