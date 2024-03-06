Women In Cloud Sets New GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS' Title For Most Users In A Vision Board Video Hangout

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The record-breaking event saw a staggering 632 users from around the world participating in the video hangout submitting a total of 503 approved vision boards. This new record stands as a testament to the power of digital engagement and the unifying force of creative collaboration.







In an extraordinary display of digital connectivity and unified creativity, Women in Cloud has officially set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the "Most Users in a Vision Board Video Hangout." This remarkable achievement was accomplished on January 19th of this year, saw participants from around the globe joined in a synchronous effort to create vision boards in a virtual hangout.



The record-breaking event saw a staggering 632 users from around the world participating in the video hangout submitting a total of 503 approved vision boards. This new record stands as a testament to the power of digital engagement and the unifying force of creative collaboration.



The event was streamed live, allowing viewers worldwide to witness and participate in this momentous occasion and provide a platform for participants to express their hopes, dreams, and aspirations through a creative and introspective activity. Featuring special speakers Patti Dobrowolski, Guneet Monga, Gavriella Schuster, Ram Dutt, Heidi Lorenzen and Manuela Papadopol. Their insights brough inspiration, depth, and meaning to the event, encouraging and leading participants through their vision board experience Chaitra Vedullapalli, President of Women in Cloud, "Our goal was to bring people together from all walks of life to share in the universal activity of vision boarding," and continued by saying, "setting this record is not just about numbers; it's about the collective spirit and the shared aspiration of individuals globally."



Achievement and Statistics:

Women in Cloud is thrilled to report that the event concluded with a total of 503 approved vision boards, surpassing the minimum requirement of 500 to qualify for the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title.



The statistics of the event were as follows:

Total Registrations: 941

Attendees: 632

Vision Boards Submitted: 591

Vision Boards Approved: 503 (meeting all GWR standards)

Rejected Submissions: 88 (due to various reasons including wrong submission, duplicates, and incomplete vision boards)

"Our mission to unite individuals through strategic go-to-market activation in the tech industry was brilliantly supported by our presenting sponsor, Meylah, whose invaluable contribution through sponsorships and access played a pivotal role in this achievement," stated Olivia Bechtold, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Program Lead of Women in Cloud.



Women in Cloud extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participants, supporters, and the Guinness World Records team for helping make this historic event a resounding success. Also to the participating annual partners include Microsoft, Insight, Boeing, EY, Kyndryl, Accenture, Meylah, Brickred System, NTEGRAL, FoundersLive, Black Channel Partner Alliance, Innovation Women, Microsoft Alumni Network, who were instrumental in mobilizing participants and resources, and the amplifiers who helped spread the word and increase engagement, making the event a global phenomenon.



What Our Community Experienced:

- Thank you all for your amazing energy, inspiration and wisdom, And thank you WIC for organizing this incredible event. I didnï¿1⁄2t realize how much I needed thisï¿1⁄2 - Shana C



- ï¿1⁄2My 10-year-old daughter was here to witness the win and sheï¿1⁄2s so excited and yelled "Women can do it". Thank you all for sharing in that momentï¿1⁄2 - Lucia R



- ï¿1⁄2BIG LOVE TO THIS LEADING LADY ORGANIZATION! Gratitude for this family! Community of change making ladies! Feeling blessed.ï¿1⁄2 - Melinda C



- The team was truly amazing. I mean this was logistically seamless!ï¿1⁄2 - Shirelle F



- Amazing watching dreams come true! It was fantastic to be part of such an orchestrated effort. Thank you Women in Cloud team! - Christine



For more information about the event and future initiatives, please visit: womenincloud.

Company :-Women In Cloud

User :- Sarah Parson

Email :...

Url :-