Board Advisor For Women In Cloud, Michelle Pruitt, Illuminates Tedx Stage With Empowering Talk On AI And Neurocurosity

Women in Cloud, an organization dedicated to gender equity in the tech industry, enthusiastically announces the impactful TEDx presentation of its board advisor, Michelle Pruitt. Her talk at TEDxCherry Creek Women, entitled "Harnessing AI, ChatGPT, and Neurocuriosityï¿1⁄2 to Empower," addresses the empowering capabilities of artificial intelligence to manage and celebrate unique cognitive abilities; and the need to influence policies to safeguard the data generated through these interactions.



As a change agent within Microsoft and a strategist bridging tactical and strategic product and engineering initiatives, Pruitt is also a passionate AI strategist and advocate for using technology to foster both inclusivity and accessibility. At TEDxCherry Creek Women, Pruitt shared her personal journey with Generative AI tools such as ChatGPT, and introduced 'neurocuriosity'ï¿1⁄2a call to embrace the uniqueness of the human mind.



"Women in Cloud is proud to have been a part of Pruitt's journey to the TEDx stage through our WICxInsiderCircle programming," said Chaitra Vedullapalli, President of Women in Cloud. "Her dedication to executive preparedness, inclusivity and technological innovation is a beacon of what we stand for. We are committed to empowering women tech professionals worldwide, and Michelle's message perfectly encapsulates our mission to inspire and take collective action to unlock $1B in economic access."



Michelle Pruitt shared her enthusiasm for the platform provided by Women in Cloud, "The journey to the TEDx stage was a transformative one, filled with moments of introspection and discovery. Women in Cloud has been an incredible ally and foundation, offering coaching and unwavering support throughout the process. Their commitment to fostering growth and enabling women like me to lead the charge in tech innovation has been instrumental in making this talk a reality."



Pruitt's talk at TEDxCherry Creek Women delved into the importance of understanding our unique cognitive fingerprints and the use of AI to bring out our neurological superpowers. By replacing judgment with inquisitiveness and fear with empowerment, she envisions a future where technology is not only innovative but also ethically responsible and secure. She introduces a novel paradigm, "neurocuriosity," to revolutionize the way we think about cognitive diversity, offering fresh pathways for innovation and inclusivity.



Michelle Pruitt's TEDx talk is a compelling invitation to reconsider how we interact with technology and each other. It's an urgent call to action for creating a future where AI enhances human capability and operates within an ethical framework that respects our data privacy.



Pruitt's TEDxCherry Creek talk, "Harnessing AI, ChatGPT, and Neurocuriosityï¿1⁄2 to Empower," not only echoes the Biden Administration's Executive Order on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence but also aligns with the recent proclamation from Washington State Senators Patty Kuderer and Lisa Wellman. This synergy is exemplified by the legislative actions such as Senate Bill 8697 and Senate Resolution 8602, showing Washington's dedication to leading by example in ethical AI development. The state's commitment, alongside federal efforts, creates a robust framework for Women in Cloud to drive meaningful change in the tech industry, advocating for technologies that respect our data privacy and promote inclusivity.



About Women in Cloud: Women in Cloud is a global community of 100,000 members driving change in the tech industry by providing a platform for collaboration, community engagement, and collective action. Backed by the SDG Digital Foundation, the organization is dedicated to unlocking $1B in economic access by 2030 and promoting sustainable, inclusive technological advancement.



