Arab Fms Hold Consultative Meeting In Cairo

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 6 (KUNA) -- Arab foreign ministers held a consultative meeting in Cairo ahead of the 161th ordinary session of the Council of the Arab League at the ministerial level to look into issues put on the council's meeting agenda.

Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul-Gheit was present at the meeting.

Arab permanent representatives met at the Cairo-based bloc on Monday to discuss the session's issues, under chairmanship of Mauritania.

Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya is leading his country's delegation partaking in the 161st session. (end)

