Jordanian-Kuwaiti Trade Committee Concludes Sessions

Amman, Mar. 6 (Petra) - The Jordanian-Kuwaiti Trade Technical Committee wrapped up its sessions on Thursday, with an objective of fortifying cooperation in intra-trade, investments, exchange of expertise, and food security.During the deliberations, both sides delved into various avenues to strengthen collaboration across multiple sectors. These encompassed industry, including industrial cities, free zones, and development zones. Additionally, the focus extended to fostering growth in small and medium enterprises (SMEs), specifications, standards, customs procedures, agriculture, transportation, as well as the pivotal domains of food and medicine.Noteworthy agreements were revisited and plans were laid out to invigorate existing memoranda. This includes activating a memorandum of understanding inked in 2019, aimed at the establishment and management of industrial zones. Similarly, attention was drawn to an agreement reached in 2002 concerning cooperation in standardization activities, with an emphasis on devising a concrete timeline for implementation. Moreover, efforts were directed towards maximizing the benefits of a cooperation agreement in customs affairs, which has been in effect since June 2014.