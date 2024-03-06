Israel Killed 86 Gazans In 9 Israeli Massacres During Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Mar. 6 (Petra) - Israeli occupation committed 9 massacres against Gaza families, killing 86 Palestinians and injuring 113 others during the past 24 hours, Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip announced on Wednesday.In the daily statistical report on causalities by ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza for the 152nd day, the ministry said many victims are still under rubble and on roads, adding that the occupation is barring ambulance and civil defense crews from accessing victims.To date, the ministry noted Gaza death toll by Israeli aggression since October 7 rose to 30,717 martyrs and 72,156 injured people.The ministry also added that the occupation deliberately killed 348 health personnel and arrested 269 others.