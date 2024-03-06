Parliamentary Delegation Attends Arab Forum On Sustainable Development

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 6 (Petra) - Led by Parliament's Assistant Speaker Mayada Shreim, a parliamentary group is participating in the Arab Forum for Sustainable Development, themed "Working for Sustainability and Peace," convened in Beirut, Lebanon.Shreim highlighted the forum's focus on key topics such as public institution reform for peace-building, fostering inclusive societies (Goal 16 of Sustainable Development Goals), forging partnerships to expedite SDG achievement, and addressing poverty during crises (Goal 1 of SDGs), including food system transformation amidst multiple crises (SDG 2).In her address at the 3-day forum, Shreim underscored Jordan's efforts, spearheaded by His Majesty King Abdullah II, to airlift aid to alleviate Gaza's plight, emphasizing Jordan's earnest endeavors to halt the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and achieve peace in the region.Calling for global support, she urged action to stop the war, safeguard civilians and medical facilities, and compel Israel to lift the blockade, ensuring uninterrupted aid delivery.Shreim underscored that peace and sustainable development are pivotal for global prosperity and humanity's future, aligning with the UN's vision to eradicate poverty and foster peaceful societies.Explaining the significance of SDG 16, she emphasized its role in promoting peaceful societies, ensuring universal access to justice, and fostering accountable institutions to eradicate violence and foster a sense of security globally.Shreim urged collective action by parliamentarians, governments, and civil society to address Gaza's crisis, hold Israel accountable, uphold human rights, and alleviate Gaza's humanitarian crisis by lifting the blockade and facilitating aid access.