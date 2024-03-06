Jordan Floats Tender To Purchase Barely

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.6 (Petra) --Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, Jordan's state grain buyer, has issued a new tender to purchase 100, 000 or 120,000 tonnes of barely.In its announcement on Wednesday, the ministry called on potential traders to obtain a copy of the tender documents for a non-refundable JD650, adding that the deadline for accepting bids is pm2:00 next Tuesday.To participate in the bid, potential buyers must bring copies of a valid professional license, a commercial register certified no more than 30 days prior to date of opening tenders, and a valid registration in a Jordanian chamber of commerce.