Auto Class Cars Opens New MG Showroom In Lusail

Doha, Qatar: Auto Class Cars, the authorized general distributor for MG in Qatar, has proudly announced the opening of its new showroom in Lusail, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing expansion within the region. This strategic move aims to enhance customer engagement by providing them with an array of options to explore the brand's most recent offerings.

Concurrently, Auto Class Cars unveiled the MG WHALE, its latest coupé model, through an illustrious launch. This event was graced by the presence of Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor's Middle East operations, Frank Zauner, General Manager, Zaher Janbih, General Sales Manager, and Ahmad Firoozi, Marketing Manager at Auto Class Cars, alongside distinguished guests, and representatives of media.

The establishment of the new MG showroom in Lusail City is a testament to Auto Class Cars' commitment to its strategy of growth and widespread presence. It underscores the company's objective to forge closer connections with a broad spectrum of clientele, thereby facilitating easier access to its premium automotive products across various categories.

MG Qatar is expanding its comprehensive range of the British-born automotive brand sedans and SUVs in the country as the brand kicks off 2024 with the launch of the all-new MG Whale SUV Coupe.

Frank Zauner, General Manager of Auto Class Cars and the authorized general distributor for MG in Qatar, said:“We are delighted to perpetuate our legacy of accomplishments and successes with the inauguration of the new MG showroom in Lusail and the introduction of the latest addition to the MG model lineup, the MG WHALE coupé. This is aligned with our ambitious objectives for growth and expansion, designed to cater to our customers' needs and reach a wider audience seamlessly and efficiently. The MG WHALE represents a significant milestone in MG's journey, offering an exceptional vehicle that epitomises the essence of youth, adventure, and dynamism.”

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor's Middle East operations, commented:“Qatar is a dynamic market that is ever evolving in a unique pace. We have witnessed remarkable shifts in consumer preferences. We have, alongside our partner Auto Class Cars, adapted perfectly to the market as we aim to provide the best cars, best customer experience and competitive prices for our customers. Our success in Qatar is clearly shown by our sales which went up by 29% in 2023 compared to the year before, which is very impressive.”

Ahmad Firoozi, Marketing Director at Auto Class Cars, remarked,“At Auto Class Cars and MG Qatar, our dedication lies in consistently exceeding customer expectations and ensuring their utmost satisfaction.”

The MG WHALE and the full line up of MG models are available at Auto Class Cars showroom on Salwa Road and Lusail. All the cars will benefit from the brand's acclaimed six-year/200,000 km warranty.