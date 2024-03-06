Alfardan Properties Launches 'Alfardan Oyster Privilege Club'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qaar: Alfardan Properties is proud to unveil the Alfardan Oyster Privilege Club (AOPC), an innovative membership programme tailored to enrich the lifestyle and experience of corporate entities and their employees. The programme was launched at an exclusive press conference at Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl - Doha on March 4 2024, and attended by members of Qatar's press.

The Alfardan Oyster Privilege Club is a one-of-a-kind product that offers an array of bespoke services and unparalleled experiences. It has been meticulously crafted to provide an array of elite services and privileges to discerning businesses and companies across Qatar. From favorable rates on rooms, suites, and more than 50 world-class F&B outlets alongside renowned spas at luxury hotels, to access to catering, meeting rooms, and event spaces, through Alfardan Hospitality. In addition to advanced medical care in partnership with Alfardan Medical with Northwestern Medicine and preferred rates on the prestigious Alfardan Jewellery brands.

Commenting on the launch, Mohamed Sleiman, Chief Operating Officer of Alfardan Properties and Alfardan Hospitality, stated:“At Alfardan Properties, we have always strived to go beyond conventional standards, and the Alfardan Oyster Privilege Club is a reflection of that ethos. We are delighted to launch this unique and one-of-a-kind product in the country, dedicated to provide unparalleled experiences for our diverse audience. This programme is not just about tangible benefits; it's a gateway to a world of unmatched services, distinction, and hospitality.”

The Alfardan Oyster Privilege Club welcomes businesses of all types, creating a vibrant and inclusive community that fosters shared benefits and extraordinary opportunities. The Alfardan Oyster Privilege Club is also available through four-tiered membership options: Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze, guaranteeing that members experience the epitome of luxury and convenience.