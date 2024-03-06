Qatar's Yagmur, Al Tobaishi Beaten In Qualifying Round

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar's Damla Yagmur and Rehanna Al Tobaishi in action against Latvia's Tina Graudina and Anastasija Samoilova during their Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Elite16 event in Doha, yesterday.

In yesterday's opening women's qualification round match, the Qatari duo lost to the Latvian pair 2-0 (3-21, 7-21). Today, Qatar's beach volleyball stars Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan will begin their quest for the title win when they take on Italy's Cottafava Samuele and Nicolai Paolo in the opening Pool D match.