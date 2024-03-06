Joyalukkas Offers 50% Discount On Making Charges For Jewellery

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Joyalukkas, the world's favourite jewellery retailer, has announced its latest promotion, 'The Biggest Jewellery Sale', offering customers a 50% discount on making charges for Gold, Diamonds, Polki and Precious Jewellery.

This promotion will be available across all Joyalukkas showrooms in 10 countries UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia, UK & USA.

This mega initiative will be open for shoppers from March 1 to 31, 2024. Customers can take advantage of this exclusive offer and enjoy significant savings on their Jewellery purchases. In addition to the discounted making charges, Joyalukkas is also offering easy payment plans to make the shopping experience even more convenient for its customers.

Managing Director of Joyalukkas Group John Paul Alukkas expressed his excitement about the promotion, said:“We are thrilled to offer our customers 'The Biggest Jewellery Sale' with this incredible discount on making charges. This promotion is our way of thanking our customers for their continued support and loyalty.”

“Don't miss this opportunity to own exquisite jewellery pieces from Joyalukkas at unbeatable prices. Visit your nearest Joyalukkas outlet today and indulge in luxury without breaking the bank.”