Ooredoo Launches 'Upgrade Your Ramadan' Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar's leading telecommunication operator, has announced its annual Ramadan campaign of offers, partnerships, and community-building activities to celebrate the Holy Month.

This year, Ooredoo will partner with leading charities in Qatar to facilitate and enhance donations, building on giving as one of Ramadan's most time-honoured traditions. Ooredoo's partnerships with Qatar Charity, Qatar Red Crescent, Education Above All, Silatech, and Qatar Cancer Society will all benefit.

Through their Nojoom Programme, Ooredoo will facilitate donations directly to local charities as well as allow its members to gift co-branded Iftar boxes for those in need through Nojoom points with Qatar Charity and Rafeeq.

In addition to its crucial role in facilitating generosity, Nojoom will also improve customers' retail experiences during Ramadan. Shopping at partners' outlets, such as Farah Jewellery, Patchi, and Village Markets, will earn members double their Nojoom Points, while our partnership with Victoria Travels will enable customers to embark on memorable Umrah visits and Eid trips while earning 4X their usual Nojoom Rewards.

Ooredoo customers will also benefit from a wide range of telecommunication offers during Ramadan. Hala customers will be eligible to claim a bonus of 1 GB when recharging Super, Flexi or Data with QR35 or above through the Ooredoo App, helping them foster connections during the Holy Month. Ooredoo Passport subscribers will get double the allowances in KSA, where many travellers will be heading for Umrah, and such an offer will give them both more freedom to roam and help them share their journey with loved ones back in Qatar.

All Ooredoo Home+ subscribers will also enjoy complimentary access to a curated selection of Islamic channels to help enrich the Ramadan evenings they share at home with loved ones.

Ooredoo will be running multiple competitions, where users of Ooredoo App and Ooredoo Money can claim multiple prizes every day throughout Ramadan and substantial discounts on high-end devices through the eShop.