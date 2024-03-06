AMAN Forum Discusses Way To Help Women Balance Work, Family Life

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: An expert at a forum yesterday stressed the need for providing women with necessary policies enabling them to achieve balance between their family responsibilities and their economic activities.

The Protection and Social Rehabilitation Center (AMAN), one of the centres of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MoSDF), celebrated International Women's Day, which falls on March 8 every year, by organising an interactive forum entitled:“Academies Forum” in cooperation with Qatar University.

The event was attended by Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at MoSDF, Sheikha Sheikha bint Jassim Al Thani; Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) Maha Al Ruwaili; and Executive Director of AMAN Centre, Sheikh Dr. Nasser bin Ahmed Al Thani.

A number of women figures, academics, experts and consultants specialised in the field of social and family protection, directors of government and private agencies in the country also attended the forum.

AMAN Center's celebration of International Women's Day comes to celebrate the role and status of women in society.

The AMAN Center Executive Director expressed the importance of organising such interactive forums to highlight women's contributions and effective achievements in all fields. He said this is also to work to increase societal awareness of the role of women and their ability to build a cohesive and strong family through which the future of generations is built.

“Qatar pays attention to women's rights and supports them at all social, political, economic and developmental levels. Women complement men in advancing the development of society and contribute to building the future,” said Dr. Nasser.

He said this is also ensuring the highest levels of welfare for the citizen and everyone living on the land of Qatar by achieving sustainable development and working to provide a high-quality life for all members of Qatari society.

“This comes through cooperation with civil society partners to achieve safety and protection for our target groups of women, children, and victims of family disintegration due to violence. Our goal is to build a strong and cohesive family,” said Dr. Nasser.

Speaking at a session on 'Women in the Depth of Qatar National Vision 2030', Executive Director of Doha International Family Institute Dr. Sharifa Al Emadi said,“As we saw by reviewing various statistical indicators and evidence from Qatar and the world, there is no doubt that supporting women with the necessary policies to reconcile work and family represents one of the most prominent approaches not only to enhancing family cohesion, but also to supporting the state's efforts in achieving the four pillars of the national vision - human, economic, social and environmental,” said Al Emadi.

Family counselor and head of the Art Education Department, College of Education, Qatar University Dr. Latifa Al Mughaysib participated also spoke on the role of women in preserving Arab and Islamic identity based on the four pillars of QNV 2030. Head of the Communications and Media Office at the Aman Center, Hanan Al Ali said the Center celebrates International Women's Day annually by organising interactive forums, awareness-raising workshops and seminars, with the aim of reaching the largest segment of women in society, and highlighting the role and status of women, by highlighting their achievements and creativity that contribute to the development of society.