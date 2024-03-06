Delhi HC Seeks Centre's Reply On Plea Against Closure Of Maulana Azad Education Foundation

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that it will hear on March 7 a petition challenging the Ministry of Minority Affairs' decision approving a proposal of Central Waqf Council (CFC) to shut down the Maulana Azad Education Foundation (MAEF).

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora on Wednesday sought the Central government's stance on the petition.

MAEF, a government-funded organisation, aims at advancing education among marginalised sections of the Muslim community.

The petition, filed by concerned citizens, argues against the closure of MAEF, citing its adverse impact on deserving and meritorious students, particularly girls, who benefit from its schemes.

The petition denounces the closure order as lacking jurisdiction and being arbitrary and mala fide.

Of particular concern is the alleged violation of legal procedures under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, pertaining to the dissolution and asset transfer of societies.

The petition contends that the closure order unlawfully dictates the dissolution of MAEF and predetermined transfer of its assets, contravening statutory provisions.

The foundation played pivotal role in disbursing funds, particularly through schemes like the Maulana Azad National Fellowship. However, student protests erupted after the scheme was discontinued in 2022.