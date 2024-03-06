Egyptian pound hits record low after free float decision, central bank rate hike

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Egyptian pound experienced a significant decline to a record low following the country's decision to allow its currency to float freely and a substantial increase in interest rates by the central bank.



The pound plummeted by over 26.5 percent against the dollar during morning trading, dropping to 42 from its fixed rate of about 30.9 against the dollar over the past year. By early afternoon, it had risen to 48 against the dollar.



Egypt had devalued its currency three times since 2022 but had maintained controls to fix the exchange rate each time. However, Wednesday's decision marks the first instance where the currency will be permitted to trade freely on currency markets.



The move, resulting in the Egyptian pound reaching its lowest value in history, occurred after the Central Bank of Egypt announced a 600 basis points increase in overnight interest rates during an unscheduled meeting and declared its intention to let the market determine the exchange rate.



The devaluation was aimed at unifying the country's official exchange rate with the rate on its parallel market, according to a statement by the central bank. The black market rate had been double the official rate for several months, exacerbating a persistent foreign-exchange shortage that has severely impacted the country's import-dependent economy.



“The CBE is committed to continue the transition to a flexible inflation targeting regime. To ensure a smooth transition, the CBE will continue to target inflation as its nominal anchor, allowing the exchange rate to be determined by market forces,” as stated by the bank.

