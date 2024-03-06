Iran's exports to Oman stand at USD916M in 10 months

(MENAFN) Iran's exports to Oman totaled USD916 million during the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2023 - January 20, 2024), according to a statement by Ruhollah Latifi, the spokesperson of Iran’s House of Industry, Mining, and Trade's International Relations and Trade Development Committee. Among Iran's neighboring countries, Oman ranked as the sixth highest export destination during this period.



Iran shares borders, whether land or water, with 15 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Russia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Saudi Arabia. The Iranian government has actively pursued the expansion of trade with its neighboring nations in recent years.



In December 2023, Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Abbas Ali-Abadi announced the aspiration to elevate the trade value between Iran and Oman to USD5 billion. This reflects the ongoing efforts to bolster economic ties between the two countries.



Emphasizing that inking a preferential trade deal with Oman is actively being pursued, the minister said: “Our trade with Oman is targeted to be USD3.5 billion first and then USD5 billion.”



Iran and Oman have entered into two memorandums of understanding (MOUs) aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation and promoting the use of their respective national currencies in mutual trade, rather than relying on the dollar.

