Hamas replies to US-supported ceasefire plot

(MENAFN) Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, has firmly rejected an internationally brokered proposal for a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The plan, backed by the United States, seeks to pause the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas for at least six weeks, ahead of the upcoming Ramadan holidays. However, Hamas's refusal hinges on its insistence that specific demands, including the complete withdrawal of all Israeli forces from the Palestinian enclave, must be met before any consideration of a ceasefire.



In a press briefing held in Beirut, Hamas senior leader Osama Hamdan outlined the conditions for a potential ceasefire, emphasizing the necessity of a full Israeli withdrawal, the return of displaced persons to their original areas, particularly in the north, and the provision of ample aid, relief, and reconstruction efforts. The rejection comes despite the involvement of United States President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in endorsing the proposed ceasefire framework.



The proposed ceasefire aims to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza and facilitate a swap of hostages between Hamas and Israel. While reports suggest that the Israeli government has agreed to the basic framework of the proposed ceasefire, the fulfillment of Hamas's demands, particularly the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops and the reconstruction of Gaza's devastated neighborhoods, appears to be a formidable challenge.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has maintained a firm stance, indicating that any ceasefire would only serve as a temporary delay in the pursuit of what he terms "total victory" for Israeli forces. Netanyahu insists that achieving this victory requires the elimination of Hamas, the release of hostages, and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel. He categorizes Hamas's demands as "crazy" and asserts that for a temporary ceasefire to be possible, the militant group must reconsider its position.



As international mediators, including the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, work to broker a deal, the complex dynamics between Israel and Hamas underscore the intricate challenges involved in finding a resolution to the longstanding conflict. The rejection of the proposed ceasefire adds a layer of uncertainty to the already tense situation in the region, raising questions about the prospects for diplomatic breakthroughs and the potential ramifications for the affected populations in Gaza.



