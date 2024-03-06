TEDPIX loses 6,000 points on Wednesday’s closing

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) witnessed a significant downturn, with its main index, TEDPIX, plummeting by 6,490 points to reach a standing of 2,165,738. As the primary index of the TSE, TEDPIX serves as a crucial indicator of the overall performance and trends within the Iranian stock market.



The Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) holds paramount importance among Iran's four stock exchanges. Alongside the TSE, there are three other notable exchanges contributing to the Iranian financial landscape. These include the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), which facilitates trading in various commodities, the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), specializing in energy-related products, and Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market, recognized as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).



Among these exchanges, the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) stands out as the most prominent and influential, attracting substantial attention from investors, analysts, and policymakers alike. With its extensive reach and impact on the Iranian economy, fluctuations in the TSE, as evidenced by TEDPIX movements, often reflect broader economic sentiments and market dynamics within the country.

