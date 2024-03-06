Russia, China contemplate placing nuclear plant on Moon

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking move that could reshape the future of lunar exploration, Russian and Chinese space authorities are reportedly in serious discussions about collaborating on a joint project to deploy a nuclear power station on the Moon within the next decade. The revelation was made by Yury Borisov, the head of Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, during an announcement at the World Youth Festival near Sochi.



According to Borisov, the envisioned timeline for this lunar endeavor falls around the years 2033 to 2035. The primary objective of this ambitious initiative is to generate electricity for a potential lunar settlement, laying the groundwork for sustained human presence on the Moon. Borisov, a former deputy prime minister, highlighted that the necessary technology for lunar nuclear development is nearly ready, emphasizing the feasibility of the project.



One of the key rationales behind opting for nuclear power on the Moon is the assertion that solar panels would be insufficient to generate the required electricity. Borisov revealed that robotics would be deployed to install the nuclear reactor on the lunar surface, with the entire operation conducted in automatic mode, eliminating the need for human presence.



While the technological landscape appears promising, Borisov acknowledged a critical hurdle yet to be overcome – the challenge of cooling the reactor. He disclosed ongoing efforts to develop a space tugboat, a colossal structure equipped with a nuclear reactor and high-powered turbines. This innovative spacecraft aims to transport large cargoes between orbits, address space debris concerns, and potentially serve various other applications.



The collaboration between Russia and China in this lunar venture signals a significant milestone in international space exploration efforts. The implications of a joint nuclear power station on the Moon extend beyond mere electricity generation, with potential ramifications for future lunar settlements, sustained research activities, and broader space exploration initiatives.



As the space race evolves into collaborative ventures, the proposed lunar nuclear power plant underscores the shared aspirations of nations to explore and utilize extraterrestrial resources. However, it also prompts considerations about the environmental and geopolitical implications of nuclear technology in space, necessitating careful international cooperation and regulatory frameworks.





