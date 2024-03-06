TCL Set to Launch World's Largest QD-Mini LED TV in Dubai

(MENAFN- Watermelon Communications) Dubai, UAE – March 06, 2024: TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand, is proud to announce the much-anticipated launch of the ground-breaking 115-inch QD-Mini LED TV in Dubai. This ground-breaking television represents a significant leap forward in home entertainment technology, offering viewers a cutting-edge viewing experience like never before.

To celebrate the launch of this remarkable product, TCL is hosting an exclusive event in Dubai. The event will bring together notable personalities such as Khalid Al Ameri, Baymabay and Latifa Shamsi, along with esteemed tech experts, industry leaders and high-end consumers, media representatives, and top influencers for an unforgettable evening filled with excitement and anticipation.

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Sunny Yang, General Manager of TCL Middle East, said, “The launch of our benchmark product the 115-inch World’s largest QD-Mini LED TV marks a significant milestone in TCL's commitment to redefining home entertainment. We introduce this revolutionary product to our customers in Dubai and beyond, offering them an unparalleled viewing experience that exceeds expectations.”

"As the demand for large TVs continues to surge, TCL remains at the forefront of innovation. Our latest line-up of XL QD-Mini LED TVs, including the impressive 115-inch model, reflects our commitment to providing consumers with cinematic viewing, immersive gaming, and realistic sports experiences right in the comfort of their homes. These TVs provide a complete luxurious viewing experience, filling up your space like a big screen movie theatre right in your living room.”

Designed to deliver an immersive viewing experience, providing viewers with a cinematic experience right in their living rooms. With a peak brightness of 5,000 nits (unit of measurement for brightness) and over 20,000 local dimming zones, this TV offers precise lighting and impressive contrast, ensuring crisper and sharper visuals even on such a large scale. Equipped with QLED Pro, a 144 Hz VRR and an ONKYO 6.2.2 Hi-Fi system, the TV delivers exceptional image quality and pulse-pounding audio with an ultra slim design.

The massive display from TCL sets a new standard for immersive entertainment, delivering stunning visuals and lifelike clarity. Powered by advanced technology and precision engineering, this TV redefines luxury and cutting-edge technology.





