Unicommerce powers Shark Tank Winner, House of Chikankari’s E-commerce operations

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 6th March 2024 | Bengaluru: House of Chikankari, the shark-tank limelight grabber, has partnered with Unicommerce, India’s leading ecommerce enablement SaaS platform to strengthen its ecommerce operations and enhance the post purchase experience for its customers.



The brand has deployed Unicommerce’s multi-channel order management and warehouse management system to provide faster and more accurate deliveries of its ethnic wear and daily wear kurtis to its women customers across the country.



House of Chikankari operates through its brand website and also lists its offerings across marketplaces. Having gone through a successful round of funding earlier at Shark Tank, the company witnessed rapid growth as it expanded its reach across various parts of the country.



As a considerable rise in demand for its products started posing operational issues, the company struggled through operational roadblocks regardless of having tried multiple solutions over the last two years. To overcome challenges like unsynchronised inventory, inefficient returns management, improper order allocation, bulk order management, and logistics management, the brand deployed Unicommerce’s platform and integrated their warehouse onto its unified dashboard.



Unicommerce’s robust technology provides complete visibility of orders and inventory, improves warehouse efficiency and helps a brand enhance its customers’ post purchase journey. House of Chikankari further plans to fully adopt Unicommerce’s comprehensive SaaS platform as it penetrates deeper into India’s vast retail market.

Aakriti Rawal, CEO of House of Chikankari said, “We are continuously expanding our footprint across the country and our focus is to make the best use of technology to reach our audience. Today, technology is indispensable and we want to offer the best possible merchandise as well as a great shopping experience to our customers. Unicommerce’s innovative SaaS platform provides an end-to-end solution for our ecommerce supply chain. With this, we look forward to offering an enhanced post purchase experience to our consumers.”

On the successful partnership, Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce said, “Since its inception, Unicommerce has focused on simplifying e-commerce operations by consistently innovating best-in-class technology solutions. House of Chikankari has experienced remarkable growth with its unique range of women apparel. As we continue to provide SaaS expertise to rising brands in the country, we anticipate our active contribution to House of Chikankari’s expansion by building a highly efficient supply chain system for their ecommerce operations.”

Unicommerce is India’s largest e-commerce enablement SaaS platform in the transaction processing layer, in terms of revenue for the financial year concluded March 2022. The company’s suite of SaaS solutions enables end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for brands, retailers, marketplaces and logistics service providers. The company has a consistently growing Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and Revenue. As of quarter ending September 2023, Unicommerce has achieved a 750 million+ Annual Transaction run-rate, serving over 3500 customers, managing 8000+ warehouses, and processing orders from 1900+ stores through its platform.







