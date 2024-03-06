Godrej Interio's 'HomeScapes' Study Spotlights India's Women Embracing Career Ambitions and Empowerment Journey

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 6th March 2024: "In the rapidly evolving and dynamic milieu of contemporary India, a noteworthy change is underway in how individuals engage with their homes, as uncovered by the 'HomeScapes' study conducted by Godrej Interio, a business under Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group. The research illuminates the unique expression of individuals' personalities and values through their choices in home decor, underscoring the intrinsic connection between homes and personal development.

Over the years, there has been a notable transformation in the role of women in India, evolving from traditional homemakers to empowered home-owners, as revealed by a recent survey conducted by ANAROCK. The study indicates that 47 percent of polled women property-seekers fall within the age bracket of 25-35 years, with an additional 41 percent in the 35-45 age bracket. The Women's Day edition findings of the Godrej Interio 'HomeScapes' study unveil intriguing shifts in women's behavior, emphasizing the significance of personal space and its correlation to their growth, thereby highlighting the increasing career aspirations and empowerment of women in India. According to the study, 42% of women have established a home workstation, surpassing the 36% recorded for men. Additionally, 69% claim that their personal career achievements are the proudest topic of discussion when entertaining guests, compared to 64% of men. This underscores the growing career aspirations and empowerment of women in the country.

Commenting on the trend Swapneel Nagarkar, Senior Vice President & Business Head, Godrej Interio, “The findings from the ‘Homescapes’ research underscores the deep emotional connection between individuals, their families, and their homes. Our study delves into women sentiments regarding a pivotal aspect of their lives—their homes as a reflection of their identity. The survey data emphasizes that socio-economic progress has empowered women to assert their rights, challenging the conventional perception of them solely as caregivers and positioning them as strong, empowered decision-makers within their households. At Godrej Interio, we take pride in crafting furniture that transcends mere visual appeal, providing features tailored to complement the modern lifestyle of the Indian Women. Our furniture seamlessly integrates into today’s women home and lifestyle, embodying both style and practicality."

Additionally, the study also reveals that historically confined to domestic roles, contemporary women in India have undergone a remarkable shift, gaining decision-making agency and financial independence. According to survey data, 59% of women believe that the modern open kitchen concept has enhanced the participative nature of the cooking and dining experience. This perception marks a departure from traditional kitchens, often secluded and associated primarily with women's responsibilities. As more women pursue education and enter the workforce, they significantly contribute to household incomes, reshaping family dynamics. For instance, the 'HomeScapes' research reveals that over a quarter of women (27%) believe that the 'dining table hierarchy' no longer exists, allowing all family members to sit wherever they choose.







