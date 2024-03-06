(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, March 06, 2024: Today’s business world faces a lot of geopolitical tensions, trade conflicts, and continuous integration of new technology. For companies to continue to be relevant and grow steadily while building strong future growth strategies, there is a need to upskill CEOs. Catering to this industry need, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK), acclaimed for its 3rd rank in the Ministry of Education’s NIRF 2023 rankings, along with Emeritus, a global pioneer in offering accessible and affordable high-quality education to individuals and organisations, announced the launch of their Chief Executive Officer Programme, featuring global modules by Kellogg Executive Education.

This high-impact 12-month programme is curated for CEOs as well as aspiring CEOs. It is designed for experienced and proven leaders with a minimum of 10 years of work experience, looking to further hone their abilities to propel their careers to the next level to become a CEO so they can meet customer expectations concerning societal engagement, enable brand values and trust as drivers of growth, have strong purposeful leadership for effective change management, developing an innovation culture that drives digital transformation and transform business models for strategic growth. It is also designed for leaders with a minimum of 10 years of work experience, who are new to the CEO role, or have recently founded a company and want to be a leader who is cognizant of the dynamic business environment, agile to navigate uncertainty, capable to lead change and transformation, strategic in decision making, a driver of organisational performance, be an expert in functional understanding and critical thinking.

According to the 2023 Gartner CEO Survey, approximately 50% of CEOs are prioritizing growth, emphasizing the next three- to seven-year strategy. Concurrently, profitability and productivity remain crucial, with 34% of CEOs actively pursuing tech-related investments in analytics, AI, and automation for enhanced productivity and bottom-line gains. Amidst India's burgeoning economy, this dynamic landscape presents a prime opportunity for companies to harness economic growth and formulate sustainable long-term strategies. In response to this need, IIM Kozhikode introduces the Chief Executive Officer Programme, designed to empower CEOs with the skills necessary to lead in an era of digital transformation.

This hands-on programme for creating future-ready CEOs offers immersive live online learning by IIMK faculty and industry experts, and a 3-day in-campus immersion at the IIM Kozhikode campus. It also features 2 online modules by Kellogg Executive Education. Additionally, the programme includes a capstone project guided by IIM Kozhikode Faculty, hands-on learning through business simulations, an opportunity for peer-to-peer learning and advanced modules on innovation prowess, influential leadership dynamics & AI Applications for growth. The module has been carefully designed to provide leaders with growth strategies, innovation, digital transformation, and data-driven decision-making.





The module includes various impactful topics such as driving financial performance metrics, corporate restructuring strategies and M&A, technology and AI-led transformation strategies, cross-border excellence, the AI revolution: trends, tools and applications, boardroom leadership, influencing stakeholders and building trust, and C-Suite collaboration, sustainability and ESG, corporate governance and compliance cybersecurity for leaders among others.

Expressing his excitement on the launch of the programme, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode said, “The CEOs of today’s world need to be highly proficient, updated with the innovations in technology, integrate AI and continue to strategize for long-term growth and success. They need to not only think of the current changing markets but also maintain a futuristic vision. The IIM Kozhikode CEO programme is carefully designed to equip CEOs with strategic and innovative acumen to steer their ships towards long-term success in an ever-evolving business landscape while gaining a global advantage through the modules from Kellogg Executive Education. We believe that this programme will help CEOs build strong leadership and business strategies that will lead to unprecedented organizational growth.”

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Mr. Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “Today’s business world is changing rapidly and CEO’s need to step up and adapt to the changing times to stay relevant. We believe the IIM Kozhikode CEO programme will help participants master the new age and strategic capabilities, gain stakeholder trust, navigate change in management, tackle boardroom dynamics, enhance digital prowess, and master financial acumen leading to organizational growth. We are excited to partner with prestigious institutions such as IIM Kozhikode to launch this high-impact programme that will help participants cultivate sustainable competitive advantage and secure long-term growth.”

The eligibility for this programme includes Graduates (10+2+3)/ Diploma holders (10+2 +3)/Postgraduates from a recognised university (UGC/AICTE/DEC/AIU/State Government/recognised international universities) with a minimum of 10 years of work experience. This programme is set to begin on March 30, 2024, with a fee of INR 6,50,000 plus GST.

Upon successful completion of the programme and maintaining a minimum attendance of 75 percent, participants will be awarded a certificate of completion from IIM Kozhikode and an opportunity to gain the IIM Kozhikode Executive Alumni status. Additionally, upon successful completion of each online module with a minimum grading of 80%, the participants will receive a verified digital certificate of completion by Kellogg Executive Education.

For more information, visit the programme page here.

About Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

Started in 1997 with its Post Graduate Programme (PGP), the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) is on a high growth trajectory today, offering a wide range of academic programmes in the field of management education. These include the Fellow Programme in Management, Executive PG Programmes, Management Development Programmes and Faculty Development Programs. IIMK set up a Satellite campus at Infopark, Kochi, in 2013 dedicated to Executive Education. IIMK has also the unique distinction of launching a PhD (Practice Track) programme for working professionals besides bringing in new dynamic programmes such as the one-year Post Graduate programme in Business Leadership (2019) MBA in Finance and MBA in Liberal Studies & Management





(2020). The institute is also home to IIMK LIVE a first-of-its-kind startup incubation programme and the Indian Business Museum. IIMK is ranked 3rd as per NIRF India Rankings 2023: Management. The institute also features regularly among top global institutes for its flagship MBA (PGP) and EMBA programme (EPGP) in the QS World University Rankings. The institute has leapfrogged 100 spots to be placed in the Top 251-300 Institutes in Business & Management Studies globally, as per the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023. It has the distinction of being the only IIM in the coveted innovation rankings. IIM Kozhikode is globally accredited by EQUIS (EFMD) and AMBA (UK).

IIM Kozhikode also made its debut in the prestigious Financial Times Rankings (FT Rankings 2023) in the 72nd position among the top-75 open-enrolment executive program providers globally, catapulting the 27- year IIM on to an exclusive list of the foremost providers of executive education in the world. The institute has also now entered in global top-100 at Rank #77 for FT Masters in Management (MIM) 2023 Rankings, for its full time MBA programme. IIM Kozhikode has successfully delivered close to 1300 MDP programmes over the past two decades, training more than 41,000 participants from 150+ organisations, which also includes several Fortune 500 companies in the process.





MENAFN06032024005232011781ID1107942479