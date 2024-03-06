UAE-based FeatureMind appoints new Head of Mulesoft Practice to spearhead digital transformation in the region

(MENAFN- Alto ) - Abdulbasit Abubakar appointed as Head of Mulesoft Practice and Co-Managing Director of Featuremind Nigeria

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – 6 March 2024 – FeatureMind, a leading provider of digital solutions within the retail environment, today announced that Abdulbasit Abubakar has joined the company as the Head of the Mulesoft Practice for the business and the Co-Managing Director of the Nigerian arm of FeatureMind. With this strategic move, FeatureMind reinforces its commitment to driving transformation and agility through Mulesoft integration solutions.



Based in Dubai, Abdulbasit Abubakar brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role, including a deep understanding of the critical importance of data in delivering strategic projects. His focus will also include building and managing high-performing teams for Mulesoft implementations while supporting the growth of partnerships with Salesforce, Mulesoft, Akeneo and other leading providers.



As Head of Mulesoft Practice, Abdulbasit aims to work closely with customers to support their strategic goals, providing expertise and insight to realise their vision. Additionally, he will focus on scaling the Nigerian team and expanding the Mulesoft practice to meet the market's growing demands.



On this significant appointment, Onur Tepeli, Chief Executive Officer at FeatureMind, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Abdulbasit to the team. This appointment underscores our dedication to servicing our clients in the region to high standards, backed by extensive expertise and proven excellence. Abdul's comprehensive understanding and strategic approach to our Mulesoft practice will greatly benefit our company and customers. We eagerly anticipate his continued leadership in driving growth and innovation, further solidifying our commitment to delivering exceptional service and results to our valued clientele.”



Abdulbasit Abubakar, Head of the Mulesoft Practice for the business and the Co-Managing Director, Nigeria at FeatureMind, also shared his thoughts on his new role: “Joining FeatureMind is an exciting opportunity that perfectly aligns with my passion for digital transformation. Our focus on agility, data empowerment, and talent development reflects our commitment to driving meaningful change. I look forward to scaling our Mulesoft practice, expanding the Nigerian team, and advancing FeatureMind's Academy. With the support of our talented team and clients, I'm confident we'll continue to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value.”



In addition to his role as the Mulesoft practice lead, Abdulbasit will accelerate the development of FeatureMind's academy in Nigeria, with more announcements expected later in the year. FeatureMind will also sponsor the Salesforce World Tour to showcase its capabilities in May.







