Russian soldier shows gratitude to Biden for delivering Abrams tanks to Ukraine

(MENAFN) A video circulating on social media purportedly shows a Russian soldier expressing sarcastic gratitude to United States President Joe Biden for supplying Abrams tanks to Ukraine. In the brief clip, the soldier mocks Biden for providing the tanks, highlighting that Russian troops are rewarded with bonuses for each piece of Western equipment they destroy. The soldier humorously requests more Abrams tanks, claiming that the existing ones are scarce, leading to extended search efforts. The video, delivered in English, also features the soldier proposing a commission scheme to Biden and suggesting the use of a Russian MIR debit card for streamlined transactions.



The article delves into the context of United States military aid to Ukraine, outlining the announced delivery of 31 Abrams battle tanks in January 2023 and their arrival in the autumn. It explores the soldier's humorous tone and the underlying tension between Russia and the United States over the conflict in Ukraine. Additionally, the report discusses the potential impact of such videos on the narrative surrounding the supply of military equipment to the region and the broader geopolitical implications.







MENAFN06032024000045015687ID1107942465