Etihad Airways gets ready for possible IPO under new leadership

(MENAFN) In a strategic move aimed at potentially launching an initial public offering (IPO), the CEO of Etihad Aviation Group, Antonualdo Neves, has unveiled plans to enhance the company's financial performance and governance standards. Neves disclosed that Etihad has successfully returned to profitability and is diligently working towards bolstering transparency, governance practices, and strengthening its balance sheet. These efforts are crucial steps in readiness for a potential IPO, should the decision to list be finalized.



Highlighting the recent financial performance of Etihad Airways, the flagship airline owned by the Abu Dhabi government wealth fund, ADQ, Neves revealed net profits reported for both 2022 and 2023. The move towards profitability underlines the company's commitment to financial stability and growth.



Under the leadership of Neves, who was appointed CEO after ADQ's acquisition of Etihad Airways in October 2022, the airline is undergoing significant transformations. Neves, a seasoned aviation executive with previous experience guiding Brazilian airline Azul through its IPO in 2017, brings invaluable expertise to the table.



Recent reports from Bloomberg indicate that ADQ is actively exploring the possibility of an IPO for Etihad Airways in the near future, potentially as early as this year. Neves expressed the company's determination to be well-prepared for such a milestone, emphasizing their ongoing efforts to ensure readiness when the timing aligns for an IPO.



The prospect of Etihad Airways entering the public market underscores a pivotal moment in its journey, as it aims to capitalize on its improved financial standing and governance reforms under Neves' leadership. With preparations underway and a focus on achieving sustained growth and transparency, Etihad Airways positions itself for potential expansion and increased investor interest in the aviation sector.

