Apple's iPhone sales drop 24 percent in China amid challenges

(MENAFN) A recent report indicates a 24 percent decline in iPhone sales during the initial six weeks of 2024, exacerbating challenges faced by Apple and other Western tech firms in a vital market.



Analysts at Counterpoint Research highlighted a 7 percent drop in the overall mobile market in China, with companies like Apple, Oppo, and Vivo witnessing decreases in sales.



Apple's issues have persisted for a year due to China's economic deceleration and escalating trade tensions and nationalism. Previously, consumers who might have opted for Apple products are now favoring domestic brands, notably Huawei, as outlined by Counterpoint.



“Primarily, [Apple] faced stiff competition at the high end from a resurgent Huawei while getting squeezed in the middle on aggressive pricing from the likes of Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi,” Mengmeng Zhang, a senior analyst at Counterpoint, declared in a press release “Although the iPhone 15 is a great device, it has no significant upgrades from the previous version, so consumers feel fine holding on to the older-generation iPhones for now.”



On Tuesday, Apple shares experienced a 2.8 percent decline, contributing to an overall 11.6 percent decrease in value this year, primarily due to concerns over weakening sales, notably in China.



Despite requests for comment, the company remained silent on the matter.



This development unfolds against the backdrop of a struggling Chinese economy, a sluggish housing market, increased unemployment among younger demographics, and heightened competition among upscale vendors in China, with Huawei being a prominent contender.



China remains a crucial market for Apple, standing as the second-largest market after the US. Apple saw significant growth during its launch phase last year. In response to the downturn, the company has been offering discounts to mitigate some of the challenges.

