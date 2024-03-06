UAE, Egypt announce 2nd delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates announced its second delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip via an airdrop, conducted in partnership with Egypt.



"The second operation to drop humanitarian and relief aid was carried out by Emirati and Egyptian Air Force aircraft over northern Gaza to alleviate the suffering of our Palestinian brothers,'' the Ministry of Defense stated in a declaration.



"A joint team from both countries executed the second drop operation using three aircraft carrying 42 tons of food and medical aid to northern Gaza,'' it further mentioned.



Since Thursday, a coalition comprising Egypt, the UAE, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain has been conducting coordinated efforts to airdrop food aid into the Gaza Strip, which has been devastated by conflict.



Following a cross-border incursion by Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7, 2023, Israel initiated a deadly offensive against the Gaza Strip. The resulting Israeli bombardment has led to the deaths of at least 30,631 individuals and injuries to 72,043 others, causing widespread destruction and severe shortages of essential supplies.



As a result of the Israeli military actions, 85 percent of Gaza's population has been forced into internal displacement, facing acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. Additionally, 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or completely destroyed, as reported by the UN.



Israel is facing accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling issued in January mandated Tel Aviv to cease genocidal acts and implement measures to ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

MENAFN06032024000045015839ID1107942356