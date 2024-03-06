Egypt nears IMF contract after financial reform measures

(MENAFN) Reports emerging from Egyptian media on Wednesday suggest that Cairo and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are on the verge of announcing a new financial loan agreement. The anticipated agreement follows a series of economic reform initiatives recently undertaken by Egyptian authorities. Extra News channel conveyed urgent news today, indicating that the government is set to finalize a deal with the IMF within the coming hours. The agreement is expected to bolster ongoing reforms and enhance the influx of foreign currencies into the country.



Further details were provided by Cairo News Channel, which quoted a high-ranking source affirming the imminent signing of the IMF agreement. This development comes in the wake of an announcement by the Central Bank of Egypt earlier in the day. The Central Bank disclosed its decision to increase interest rates by 600 basis points, signaling a proactive approach to address economic challenges and maintain stability.



According to the Central Bank's statement, the Monetary Policy Committee approved a significant hike in overnight deposit and lending rates, as well as the bank's main operation rate. The rates were adjusted to 27.25 percent, 28.25 percent, and 27.75 percent, respectively. This move reflects the government's commitment to implementing necessary measures to strengthen the economy and pave the way for sustainable growth.



The impending agreement with the IMF underscores Egypt's continued efforts to pursue economic stability and attract investment. By aligning with international financial institutions and implementing reform measures, the country aims to mitigate financial pressures and foster a conducive environment for economic development. The anticipated announcement of the loan agreement signifies a significant step forward in Egypt's economic trajectory, positioning it for enhanced resilience and prosperity in the global landscape.

